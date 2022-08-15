Phoenix hits key aims | new CEO for Joules

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: Blue chips open positively

The FTSE 100 made a positive start to trading, picking up from Wall Street’s gains on Friday on the back of hopes of a more benign interest rate strategy.

The blue chip index was trading 20 points higher at 7,521.48.

7am: Phoenix rising

Long term savings group Phoenix, which includes the Standard Life brand, said it has delivered against all of its key objectives, with record cash generation, though operating profits slipped.

It posted record cash generation of £950m in H1 2022 (vs £872m in H1 2021) and said it is confident of delivering at the top end of the £1.3bn-£1.4bn target range for FY 2022.

First half new business long-term cash generation came in at £430m, more than double H1 2021 at £206m.

The board has declared an Interim dividend of 24.8p per share, equal to the 2021 final dividend, which is an increase of 3% year-on-year (H1 2021: 24.1p per share). Ahead of the 2022 FY results, the board will assess if organic business growth can fund a further sustainable dividend increase, in addition to the 2.5% inorganic dividend increase proposed for the Sun Life of Canada UK acquisition.

Assets under administration decreased to £269bn as at 30 June 2022 (FY 2021: £310bn) due to £38bn of adverse market movements, however the company’s hedging approach protects its fee income to deliver resilient cash generation.

The group generated a slightly reduced operating profit of £507m (HY 2021: £527m), reflecting a decrease in profits emerging from the Heritage business and additional costs incurred in the service companies as a result of investment in the Open division and the development of our Asset Management capabilities.

Andy Curran, CEO of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “Phoenix Group has once again delivered a record set of results in the first six months of 2022 – supported by the growth in our Standard Life business.

“The Bulk Purchase Annuity (BPA) team has again delivered in the first half of the year with £1.6bn of premiums contracted, growing our presence in this highly competitive market, while our Workplace pensions business demonstrates excellent momentum acquiring 42 new scheme wins, with a healthy pipeline in place. We also extended our workplace product range to include an ISA for scheme members.

“We’ve embarked on building stronger relationships with financial advisers. We are investing further in our digital estate and are improving the competitiveness of our flagship personal pension.

“We have also begun moving over 1.5 million pension customers to sustainable investment solutions and when the exercise completes later this year, we will have switched £15 billion in assets under management, underpinning our role in supporting our group’s commitment to sustainable focused investing.

“We continue to invest in our Standard Life brand, leveraging its strength and heritage and despite the uncertain economic environment, remain confident that our business is well placed to deliver attractive, sustainable growth for Phoenix Group.”

7am: Joules CEO

Lifestyle retailer Joules has appointed Compared the Market CEO Jonathon Brown as chief executive to replace Nick Jones who is stepping down. Mr Brown’s career has included spells at Schroders, British Airways, Coca-Cola, Aviva, Kingfisher, John Lewis, Photobox and M&M Direct.

He will take on the role on 30 September following a short handover period from Mr Jones.

Global markets

European markets were expected to pick up on a more optimistic mood across the Atlantic after inflation in the US softened more-than-expected to an annual rate of 8.5% in July, from 9.1% in June. This has eased some pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement aggressive rate hikes.

Asian markets were largely higher. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was 1.1% higher in late trade, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%, though the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.1%.