Partners aim to fast-track healthcare tech

MedTech tie-up

Heriot-Watt: base for collaboration

A new partnership involving Scottish academia and health professionals aims to fast-track new ideas in medical and healthcare technologies.

Heriot-Watt University’s Medical Device Manufacturing Centre (MDMC) will be the base for the five-year collaboration with InnoScot Health – formerly Scottish Health Innovations.

MDMC is a consortium including the the universities of Heriot-Watt, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Robert Gordon which will help Scotland’s SMEs transform concepts into commercial products.

It will engage with clinicians, doctors, nurses, and engineering students.

Graham Watson, executive chair of InnScot Health, said: “It is a landmark moment that will serve to accelerate medical and healthcare opportunities in the first instance with vast possibilities thereafter.”

Prof Marc Desmulliez, manager of the MDMC, said it had worked with more than 60 companies to bring ideas to market.