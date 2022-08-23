Orbex launches search for 50 space jobs

Rocket roles

Orbex is getting ready to launch

Space flight company Orbex is hiring an additional 50 staff over the next six months to support the company’s bid to launch the first vertical rocket from UK soil.

Many of the new roles will support ‘integrated testing’ of the complete rocket at the Orbex LP1 launch platform test facility at Kinloss.

The facility allows for full ‘dress rehearsals’ of rocket launches at Kinloss, near the Orbex headquarters in Forres in Moray.

The new roles will strengthen existing teams responsible for key areas of development of the rocket, including propulsion, structures, avionics, CNC machining and embedded software.

Orbex recently revealed the full rocket in its final form, making this the first full orbital micro-launcher to be unveiled in Europe.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

The innovative Orbex Prime rocket will be the first orbital rocket to be powered by a renewable bio-fuel, bio-propane, which will reduce carbon emissions by up to 96%.

The sustainability credentials extend to the company’s ‘home’ spaceport of Space Hub Sutherland on the North coast of Scotland, which aims to become the world’s first carbon-neutral spaceport.

Prime is a ‘micro-launcher’ rocket designed to transport small satellites weighing around 150kg to low Earth orbit.

Scottish Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said: “These jobs will bring us a step closer to achieving our ambition of 20,000 jobs in the Scottish space sector by 2030.

Orbex is bringing high-value jobs to Moray while inspiring the study of science and engineering – which will help create future rocket scientists.”

Richard Lochhead: high-value jobs (pic: Terry Murden)

David Oxley, director of strategic projects at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “This is fantastic news for Orbex and for the Highlands and Islands.

“The Scottish space sector is on course for serious growth over the next few years and the economic benefits for our region will be significant.

“We are fast approaching a time when Scottish-made satellites will be sent into low Earth orbit from Scottish spaceports, using rockets designed and manufactured in Scotland. That vision would have seemed far-fetched just a few years ago, and Orbex is playing a major role in making it a reality.”

Chris Larmour, CEO, Orbex, added: “We have already tripled the size of our team over the last twelve months and now, the roles we’re recruiting for are the clearest demonstration that we’re in the final countdown to launch from UK soil.”