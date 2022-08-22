Update:

Change of use

Offices sale paves way for more student rooms

| August 22, 2022
225 Bath Street will be demolished

A modern office block in central Glasgow has been sold for £9.3 million and will be demolished to make way for 527 student apartments.

Planning consent was gained in February by new owner IQ which has acquired the building from AEW UK REIT.

Thevendor said sale the agreement, now finalised, had required it to “negotiate with tenants” in order to vacate the offices.

Laura Elkin, portfolio manager of AEW UK REIT, said: “As the culmination of a long-running business plan, we are delighted to see this sale complete.

“The disposal not only maximises the value of the asset but will increase occupancy levels across the remaining portfolio, reduce running costs and boost earnings, once capital is reinvested.

“The proceeds from the sale are already under offer to assets in exclusivity and, as such, we expect to make further purchase announcements in the coming weeks.”

