Noisy Clan gets £250k to develop musical kit

Funding boost

Brian Machray, Reward Finance Group and David Law of Noisy Clan

A Scottish designer and manufacturer of musical accessories is looking to repeat the global success of its first product launch last year after agreeing a £250,000 funding deal.

Edinburgh-based Noisy Clan was established in 2019 by David Law, an experienced product designer who has spent much of his career running businesses in California’s Silicon Valley, including the most successful producer of cases for Apple devices.

His aim with his latest venture is to develop a range of accessories for musicians of all ages and abilities to make it easier for them to practice and perform music.

The new working capital facility from Reward Finance Group will help the development of Grandstand, a music stand specifically designed for home use, along with its new Decoder product, a learning tool to assist with music theory.

Noisy Clan’s aim is to build on the global success of the ‘Wee Stand’, an ultra-compact, easy to use and carry music stand which has sold thousands of units in 47 countries.

Its development was supported through the creative industries crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, which Noisy Clan is using again.

David Law, founder of Noisy Clan, said: “Being able to access funds as and when we need them at this stage of the new product development process is vital, particularly to build market awareness.”

Brian Machray, business development director at Reward Finance Group, added: “We are really pleased to be able to support Noisy Clan, a fantastic new business with a bright future whose fresh ideas are already gaining popularity in their market.”