New CDC pensions promise higher returns

Retirement

A new pension scheme has launched

A new type of pension scheme has today opened for applications, promising improved retirement returns for savers.

Collective Defined Contribution pension schemes, or CDCs for short, will offer an alternative to the UK’s two primary models, Defined Contribution, commonly known as money purchase schemes, and Defined Benefit, which are best known as final salary schemes.

Apart from their potential for higher returns, CDCs provide more predictable costs for employers.

Both employers and employees contribute to a collective fund from which individual retirement incomes are drawn, with trustees responsible for oversight to ensure schemes are viable and can meet their legal requirements and commitments to members.

Pensions Minister, Guy Opperman, said: “CDC schemes have the potential to transform the UK pensions landscape.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“We have seen the positive effect of these schemes in other countries and it is abundantly clear that, when well designed and well run, they have the potential to provide a better retirement outcome for members, and can be resilient to market shocks.

“I have no doubt that millions of pension savers will benefit from CDCs in the years to come.”

The new schemes were made possible following the passage last year of the Pension Schemes Act 2021.

Regulations currently provide for single or connected employer CDC schemes.

Some parties have already expressed an interest in expanding CDC models, including multi-employer CDC schemes, as well as the potential for CDC schemes which offer “decumulation only” – when pension savings are converted to retirement income.