New boss Hammell hungry for success at Fir Park

Two-year deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Boss: Steven Hammell

Steven Hammell has been appointed the new manager of Motherwell on a two-year deal.

The former Fir Park star had been placed in interim charge after Graham Alexander’s departure and now takes over on a permanent basis.

The 40-year-old knows the club well having enjoyed two spells as a player prior to running the Steelmen’s academy set-up.

His first game in charge will be on Saturday with the league visit of Aberdeen.

“I think we have some hugely talented players in this group and it’s now my job to get the best from them,” said Hammell, who holds the club record for post-war appearances.

“I also have first-hand knowledge of the exciting young players at the club and we will integrate them into the first-team environment when they are ready.

“The last two weeks have given me an even bigger appetite for it and I am determined and ambitious to take this team on and put my own stamp on it.

“I hope I can continue to get my message across and give our supporters a team that will entertain them and a team that they can see are giving their all.”

Chairman Jim McMahon said: “We are going to have a busy few weeks and months ahead but the board will give Steven all the support we can to be successful.”