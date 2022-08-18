Morrison to help BE-ST drive net zero ambition

Construction

Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) has named Douglas Morrison as its deputy CEO, supporting the innovation centre’s commitment to accelerating sustainable transformation across the built environment.

The newly created leadership position reflects BE-ST’s role in the transition to zero carbon across the construction and built environment ecosystem, with a new dedicated decarbonisation mission unveiled earlier this year.

Mr Morrison (pictured) will help the sector implement sustainable construction practices at the speed needed to tackle climate change.

Having joined BE-ST as director of operations and future skills in 2020, Mr Morrison became impact director in 2021. He has a wide range of experience in the construction and education sectors, having previously spent 16 years with City of Glasgow College following an apprenticeship in stonemasonry.

Mr Morrison remains active across both sectors with board and ambassadorial positions at South Lanarkshire College, Skills Development Scotland (Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan Group), the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Construction Leadership Forum, and Circular Glasgow. He is also a fellow of the Institute for Innovation and Knowledge Exchange and a member of the Young Academy of Scotland.

He said: “I’m passionate about addressing skills gaps, promoting diversity and tackling the wider climate agenda, which play into all of BE-ST’s programmes of activity. As part of a progressive, impact-driven leadership team, our aim is to inspire and encourage stakeholders across every area of the sector to deliver change.”

Andy Outram, chair of BE-ST, said: “Douglas has played a significant role in BE-ST’s recent evolution and, as deputy CEO, he will further contribute to the overarching mission to accelerate zero carbon transformation.

“Douglas is one of the most exciting, forward thinking, inspiring leaders not only in the sector but across Scotland more widely, and indeed the UK. He is exactly the type of progressive leader needed to address the serious issues we are tackling today.”