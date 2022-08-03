M&G adds Continuum to advice offering

Wealth deal

By Terry Murden

M&G, the savings and investments business, is acquiring Continuum (Financial Services) as a further step towards expanding its role in the advice market.

Subject to regulatory approval, M&G will take an initial 49.9% stake in the southwest England adviser this year with an agreement to acquire the remainder over the following two years. The purchase price is undisclosed.

Launched in 2014 by founding partner Martin Brown, Plymouth-headquartered Continuum has more than 60 independent financial advisers operating nationally through its brand.

It has particularly strong links across the UK’s accountancy profession and a fast-growing in-house discretionary model portfolio service (My Continuum Wealth), currently managed by Marlborough Investments, which will be mandated to M&G Wealth Investments post completion.

Continuum has assets under influence in excess of £1.5 billion and over 12,000 clients. The business has experienced strong growth throughout, in particular over the past three years of pandemic and market turbulence during which time revenue and assets have both grown in excess of 25% on a compound annual basis.

M&G Wealth, which operates much of its business in Edinburgh and Stirling, was formed in September 2020 with the expressed ambition to help close the growing advice gap by increasing its scale.