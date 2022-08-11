Merrylees to spearhead N4 fund for startups

Adviser hired

Gordon Merrylees: led bank’s startup initiatives

N4 Partners has appointed Gordon Merrylees, the former managing director of Entrepreneurship for NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank to spearhead an investment fund targeting entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses.

During his 36 years at RBS, Mr Merrylees led RBS’s support for entrepreneurs, early-stage startups and high-growth SMEs.

He was instrumental in the launch of the Bank’s first in-house Entrepreneur Accelerator programme and the subsequent creation of 12 UK-wide accelerator hubs.

It supported more than 60,000 entrepreneurs which benefited from over £400m of investment. Despite his departure from RBS last year, the programme continues to form a core part of the Bank’s proposition to SMEs.

N4 has continued to expand both its investment team and advisory offering with the recruitment of key senior hires, including last year’s appointment of the former CEO of Tesco Bank, Benny Higgins, as chair.

On his appointment Mr Merrylees said: “Throughout my career I’ve always been incredibly passionate about supporting the growth of talented entrepreneurs and startup businesses across the UK.

“From establishing a leading startup and scaleup accelerator programme at RBS, to my current role with Know-it as chief commercial officer.”

Mr Higgins, added: “I had the pleasure of working with Gordon for a number of years at RBS and his passion for supporting entrepreneurs and startups throughout the UK is unparalleled. We’re delighted to welcome Gordon on board as we look to launch a venture fund exclusively targeting the UK startup community.”