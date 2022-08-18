Marshalls sees ‘less certainty’ | Fed’s rates alert

Daily Business Live

9.30am: London lower

The FTSE 100 was trading 19 points lower at 7,496.47.

7am: Marshalls

Martyn Coffey, chief executive of building products firm Marshalls, said the macro outlook is becoming less certain due to geopolitical events driving up inflation and adversely impacting consumer confidence.

“Notwithstanding this, the board’s expectations for the group as a whole remain in line with market expectations for the full year,” he said.

The company reported a 13% rise in adjusted pre-tax profits to £44.6m for the half year to the end of June (2021: £39.5m) and a 21% hike in the dividend to 5.7p (2021: 4.7p).

Global markets

US stocks closed in negative territory after better-than-expected retail sales were followed by a less welcome indication from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting that aggressive rate rises may continue.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee agreed that raising interest rates high enough to temper economic growth could be required to slow rampant consumer inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.25% lower.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.9% in late trade, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.2% lower. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng Index was 0.6% lower.