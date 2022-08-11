Update:

Compliance

Malone to lead OHS compliance team in Scotland

| August 11, 2022

Compliance consultancy, OHS, has appointed John Malone as its divisional director to lead a new office in Scotland.

Mr Malone is one of three recent senior appointments as the company aims for a team of 20 asbestos and water consultants, as well as building security experts.

Andy Fowler, Managing Director at OHS said: “With John’s proven track record of growing new and existing teams quickly and successfully, as well as investing in staff to give them the broad range of skills required to offer cross service delivery to clients, we know he’s going to be a great asset to the OHS team. 

“Scotland is a key region for OHS and with his support, we hope to rapidly add to our existing customer base.”

OHS is headquartered in Manchester where it has built a purpose-built laboratory for asbestos sample analysis and air testing, and has another office in Yorkshire.

Appointments, Business services No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Gordon Merrylees

Merrylees to spearhead N4 fund for startups

N4 Partners has appointed Gordon Merrylees, the former managing director of Entrepreneurship for NatWest, RoyalRead More

Adam Russell

Russell swaps LGIM for role at Drum Property

Adam Russell: experience Drum Property Group has appointed Adam Russell, former senior residential transactions managerRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.