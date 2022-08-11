Malone to lead OHS compliance team in Scotland

Compliance

Compliance consultancy, OHS, has appointed John Malone as its divisional director to lead a new office in Scotland.

Mr Malone is one of three recent senior appointments as the company aims for a team of 20 asbestos and water consultants, as well as building security experts.

Andy Fowler, Managing Director at OHS said: “With John’s proven track record of growing new and existing teams quickly and successfully, as well as investing in staff to give them the broad range of skills required to offer cross service delivery to clients, we know he’s going to be a great asset to the OHS team.

“Scotland is a key region for OHS and with his support, we hope to rapidly add to our existing customer base.”

OHS is headquartered in Manchester where it has built a purpose-built laboratory for asbestos sample analysis and air testing, and has another office in Yorkshire.