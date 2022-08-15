Macdonell joins BITC as Scotland director

Business services

Business in the Community (BITC) has appointed Louisa Macdonell as its Scotland director.

Ms Macdonell (pictured) joins the company from the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations employability team and is entrepreneur-in residence at the University of Edinburgh Business School. She supports and mentors small business owners, especially those run by women and social enterprises.

Ms Macdonell sits on the board of Social Investment Scotland, the responsible finance provider, and the strategic board of Interface, the knowledge connection for business.

She was the CEO of the Development Trusts Association Scotland, the membership organisation for community-led businesses and was previously head of economic development at the UK Government’s Scotland Office, delivering Borderlands, the UK’s first rural and only cross-border regional growth deal.

Ms Macdonell said: “With a great heritage and the expertise of the terrific Scotland team, BITC will be able to help more and more businesses to be both successful and responsible for their people, their communities and the planet.”

Paul Buchanan, director of delivery and impact at Business in the Community, said: “Louisa’s experience and skills are exactly what we need to drive the responsible business agenda in Scotland.

“At a time when many communities are facing the uncertainty of the cost of living crisis, BITC’s work has never been more critical, and with Louisa’s leadership and experience, we will be able to support those communities in Scotland who need it most.”