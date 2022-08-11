Itison invests £4m to revive winter events

Backing for shows

GlasGLOW is one of two events ‘to light up the city’

Deals and events company founder Oli Norman is investing £4 million to revive two flagship Glasgow events in defiance of soaring costs that continue to blight the hospitality and entertainment sector.

Mr Norman’s Itison business is behind the light show GlasGLOW – said to be the largest Halloween event in the UK – and ice rink Elfingrove, and he says they will generate an estimated £14 million for the city’s economy.

GlasGLOW was first conceived in 2010, but took until 2018 to fund and bring to life. It creates 150 jobs across creative and production, and connects with more than 100 predominantly Scottish suppliers, artists and designers.

Elfingrove, established in 2019, returned in 2021 to Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum with what Itison says is Scotland’s biggest bespoke ice rink, inspired by the one at the Rockefeller Center in New York.

The Elfingrove rink was commissioned by iSkate – the company behind Skate at Somerset House and Dancing on Ice – with a fully covered clear roof and open sides.

Mr Norman said: “Over the past two years, the event sector has been decimated by Covid – now we’re facing soaring supply-chain costs, the cost-of-living crisis and the steepest energy hikes we’ve seen in our lifetime.

“We firmly believe, though, that people need things to look forward to – the darker nights, cold weather and uncertain economic and political climate have a heavy impact on our emotional and mental wellbeing. These events light up our city and bring people together, creating joyful experiences – making them all the more important.

“The theme for this year’s GlasGLOW is still under wraps – the idea came to me when I was on the Isle of Skye with family which might give a clue away – but I’m excited to bring both events back more spectacular than ever before.”

Itison was founded in 2010 focusing on the premium deals space, but says it has become one of Scotland’s biggest major event-producers, now with 80 staff, while it expanded into England in 2015.