Iomart extends reach with Concepta deal

IT acquisition

Reece Donovan: ‘enhancing our expertise’

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has acquired Concepta Capital, a holding company for a group which includes the ORIIUM and Pavilion IT brands.

The deal resumes Iomart’s M&A activity and will extend its product range and skills, it said.

It involves an initial cash consideration of £10.5m and a potential total of £14.5m based on future performance.

ORIIUM is a channel only IT service provider specialising in data management solutions, and Pavilion IT is a provider of cloud and hybrid infrastructure solutions and support services.

Concepta had revenues of c.£10m and EBITDA (pre-exceptional items) of c.£1.6m for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to written confirmation from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy in accordance with the National Security and Investment Act 2021. This clearance is required as ORIIUM provides data management services to UK government bodies. This is expected shortly.

Chris Kiaie, who established the ORIIUM business and formed the Concepta Group and is its majority shareholder, will continue to lead the ORIIUM and Pavilion IT businesses as their CEO, supported by his team.

Concepta currently has bank debt of £1.5m which will be taken on by iomart and settled as part of the completion process.

The initial consideration, debt settlement and any earn out consideration will be financed through a combination of existing bank facilities and cash on the company’s balance sheet.

Reece Donovan, CEO of iomart Group, said the deal marks “the resumption of our M&A activity in line with our strategic plans.”