Inchinnan to be Rolls-Royce engineering centre

Jobs created

Rolls-Royce axed half its Scottish workforce two years ago

Rolls-Royce has chosen its site at Inchinnan, on the fringe of Glasgow Airport, as the base for a new engineering centre.

About 40 jobs will be created two years after the company axed half the 1,400-strong workforce because of the fall in aero-engine orders during the Covid-19 pandemic. The plant’s maintenance, repair and operations teams were axed completely.

The company has now identified the Renfrewshire site as the location for a design and stress engineering centre.

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson said the company planned to use the available office space at the Inchinnan facility to locate the new recruits.