Dutch drubbing

Humiliating night in Europe for Dundee United

By a Daily Business sports reporter | August 12, 2022
Jack Ross
Jack Ross: pride is damaged

AZ Alkmaar 7 Dundee United 0 (agg: 7-1)
Europa Conference League Qualifying 2nd leg
AFAS Stadion

Dundee United suffered a humiliating night in The Netherlands after matching the worst European defeats by Scottish teams in Europe.

Taking a slim 1-0 lead into the second leg tie against AZ Alkmaar, it was only the width of a goal-post that prevented the Tannadice club achieving a dubious record that would overtake 7-0 losses by Hibernian against Malmo in 2013 and Celtic to Barcelona three years later.

In a dreadful 23 first half minutes United conceded five goals as their opponents looked destined to run up double figures.

Vangelis Pavlidis and Tijjani Reijnders both netted twice and Hakon Evjen also scored before Dani de Wit and Mayckel Lahdo added to a bleak night for the visitors. Pavlidis struck the post in stoppage time.

Head coach Jack Ross said: “I would like to apologise to the travelling fans.

“For every plaudit and praise we received in the aftermath of last Thursday, we will deserve every bit of criticism we get on the back of that.

“We played against a good team in a tough venue, but we conceded six goals in 26 minutes. Heads become foggy. It’s a sore, sore night for us. Pride is damaged.”

