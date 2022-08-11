Heathrow ‘improves’ | Savills sees slower activity | Entain deal

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Heathrow

Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye said the cap on passengers was resulting in a better experience with fewer cancellations, better punctuality and luggage delivery.

There had been an increase in airline ground handler capacity and resilience and security resource is back at pre pandemic levels, enabling 88% of Heathrow passengers to clear security within 20 minutes or less.

Border Force “has performed well so far this summer”, he said “and we are working to help them secure sufficient resource to serve the peak in passengers returning to the UK over the next few weeks.

Heathrow has seen the largest rise in passenger numbers of any European airport in the last year. Over six million people travelled through Heathrow in July and an estimated 16 million are expected between July and September.

7am: Savills

Real estate adviser Savills is expecting a short term reduction in activity as markets adjust to rising cost of debt.

After announcing a fall in profits for the half year to the end of June, group chief executive Mark Ridley, said: “Despite staff cost inflation and the anticipated increase in discretionary costs, we have performed well so far this year, in line with the board’s expectations.

“With our strong balance sheet, we are continuing to undertake a variety of business development activities across the group to enhance our service to clients worldwide. .

“At this stage it is too early to predict with any accuracy the potential impact of the political and economic environment on real estate transaction volumes globally, although clearly the risk is towards a short term reduction in activity as markets adjust to, inter alia, rising debt cost.

“Notwithstanding this risk, given our performance to date and having previously taken a cautious view of likely transactional performance in 2022, at this stage the board’s expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged.”

Pre-tax profit fell to £50.4 million in the first half from £63.3m in the corresponding period last year on an 11% rise in group revenue to £1.037bn (H1 2021: £932.6m).

Group underlying profit before tax also fell, to £59.2m (H1 2021: £66.1m).

The company declared an increase in the interim dividend to 6.6p (H1 2021: 6p).

7am: Entain

Ladbrokes-Coral owner Entain, the global sports-betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group, has partnered with EMMA Capital, an investment firm based in the Czech Republic, to establish a new venture to drive expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

Entain will own 75% of the economic rights in Entain CEE. Entain CEE will acquire the SuperSport Group, the gaming and sportsbook operator in Croatia from EMMA, for an initial €600m in cash, with a further €90m due in early 2023.

Interim underlying profit before tax fell from £246.7m to £152.4m. However, the dividend is resumed with a payment of 8.5p per share.

Global markets

London was expected to open higher following gains in the US and Asia overnight with global markets taking heart from the better than expected US consumer price inflation report.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.9%, the S&P 500 improved 2.1% and the Dow Jones closed 1.6% higher.

The S&P 500 hit its highest level since May thanks to a broad rally brought on in part by positive reactions to July’s Consumer Price Index data released yesterday.

Tokyo markets were closed for the Mountain Day holiday. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.6%.