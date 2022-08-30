Greens Retail opens stores across Scotland

Convenience growth

Greens Retail is expanding

Convenience chain Greens Retail is expanding across Scotland and doubling its turnover after receiving a £1.3m bank facility.

The family-owned business will seek out acquisitions and double its existing nine stores. They include sites in Aberdeenshire and Dundee after recently opening in Inverurie, Peterhead, Kinross, Kirriemuir, Shettleston and Fraserburgh.

The acquired stores will operate under the Greens brand and will create 160 jobs.

Harris Aslam, director, said: “We’ve been working to evolve the convenience sector since our arrival in 2014 by concentrating on partnering with local suppliers to provide our stores with fresh produce.”

Funding came from HSBC UK whose relationship manager Tim Laundon, added: “Greens Retail have a clear commitment to serving the community.”

The retailer works in partnership with many other concessions across Scotland including Fisher & Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.

Greens Retail, formerly known as Eros Retail, completed a rebrand last month to boost its brand identity.