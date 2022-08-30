Update:

Convenience growth

Greens Retail opens stores across Scotland

| August 30, 2022
Greens Retail
Greens Retail is expanding

Convenience chain Greens Retail is expanding across Scotland and doubling its turnover after receiving a £1.3m bank facility.

The family-owned business will seek out acquisitions and double its existing nine stores. They include sites in Aberdeenshire and Dundee after recently opening in Inverurie, Peterhead, Kinross, Kirriemuir, Shettleston and Fraserburgh.

The acquired stores will operate under the Greens brand and will create 160 jobs.

Harris Aslam, director, said: “We’ve been working to evolve the convenience sector since our arrival in 2014 by concentrating on partnering with local suppliers to provide our stores with fresh produce.”

Funding came from HSBC UK whose relationship manager Tim Laundon, added: “Greens Retail have a clear commitment to serving the community.”

The retailer works in partnership with many other concessions across Scotland including Fisher & Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee. 

Greens Retail, formerly known as Eros Retail, completed a rebrand last month to boost its brand identity.

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jackdaw oil and gas protest

Truss tipped to approve North Sea licences

Liz Truss risks stirring up a new confrontation with climate change campaigners by approving aRead More

Record and Express

Journalists strike back on as talks break down

A strike by staff at newspapers and websites owned by Reach are back on afterRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.