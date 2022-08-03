Golf cart manufacturer tees up jobs in Dundee

OTG invests

Golf carts will be made at Michelin parc

A company is to manufacture a range of electric golf carts in Dundee following a deal with Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

OTG becomes the second new tenant announced by MSIP this week following confirmation of AMTE Power’s plan to build a battery megafactory at the former tyre works.

The new arrival is a partnership of engineering and design companies collaborating to bring electric mobility solutions to market.

OTG will create an initial 10 jobs manufacturing a range of electric golf carts, with plans to expand the range into other sustainable smart mobility options, based upon market needs and demand.

MSIP, a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, is also home to solar thermal innovators SolarisKit and hydrogen technology specialists Hydrogen Green Power. Together, the tenants have created 130 jobs.

Greig Coull, CEO, MSIP said: “OTG joins a collective of companies working at the forefront of sustainable mobility and decarbonisation. It is a forward-thinking, collaborative business with exciting plans for the future.

“I’m really pleased they have chosen to locate at MSIP and recognise that we are a location of choice for innovative companies looking to transition the transport sector to net zero.

“This is as another clear demonstration of progress in delivering our ambition to create jobs and economic growth for Dundee and Scotland.”

Giorgio Cozzolino, director at OTG, added: “Following many years of hard work I am delighted to be a part of the MSIP project, and this move represents a significant step forward in the OTG Ltd company development.

“Our business strategy is underpinned by partnerships and people, as well as our experience in business, design, and technology to develop collaborations. As the founder and CEO, I intend on bringing the best of Italian design and technology to Scotland.

“Our projects and business cover a wide range of sectors from, the manufacturing of golf and street carts, as well as consumers goods, what they all have in common is an eye for design and style, technological advancement and minimising any environmental impact.”