Global leaders in Edinburgh for COP26 update

Return to Scotland: Alok Sharma

Leaders from the world’s largest financial institutions will gather in Scotland next week to discuss progress on the climate change objectives laid down at last year’s COP26 summit.

The World Bank, the Bank of England, and international finance and investment firms will attend the summit in Edinburgh.

Delegates are due to attend events organised by the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) over three days from Monday, 5 September, with the main summit on 6 September at the NatWest (RBS) conference centre at Gogarburn.

It takes place ahead of the anniversary of COP26 in Glasgow, and will focus on the vital role played by finance in the climate goals.

As well as addressing global challenges, including conflicts and the economic slowdown, the summit will also promote Edinburgh to the world as the best place to base environment, social and governance (ESG) operations.

Speakers include COP26 president Alok Sharma and the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Michael Matheson.

Michael Matheson: journey to net zero

Partners include NatWest Group, the Scottish Government, the University of Edinburgh, abrdn, Aegon Asset Management and Space Intelligence.

Mr Matheson said: “Our journey to becoming a net zero nation by 2045 holds fantastic opportunities, including for our globally competitive financial services industry.

“We are committed to building the long-term relationships with investors who share our values, regulators and the financial services industry to seize them.

“This summit and the next meeting of the Green and Sustainable Financial Services taskforce is clear evidence of Scotland’s resolve to build a green finance hub and our shared commitment to deliver on the promise of Glasgow’s COP26.”

Omar Shaikh, managing director of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative, said: “The world is convening in Scotland once again to address our greatest collective challenges, including the climate emergency facing our planet.