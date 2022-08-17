Gillespie Macandrew posts double digit growth

'Strong results'

Robert Graham-Campbell and Michael Shaw

Scottish law firm Gillespie Macandrew posted a 12% rise in turnover to £15m in the year to the end of February.

This exceeded pre-pandemic revenue levels and re-established its annual growth trajectory of eight consecutive years prior to 2020.

The firm experienced increased legal activity post lockdown, particularly in property and court-related work.

Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “We have achieved another strong set of financial results, despite challenging trading conditions and periods of lockdown in the latter part of the year.

“This is testament to the quality of our practice together with the resilience of our staff in adapting to periods of enforced home working and in continuing to support and advise our clients effectively.”

The firm’s newly appointed chair, Michael Shaw, added: “These excellent results reflect both the hard work and commitment of all our staff throughout the year and a period of increased transactional activity towards the end of last year in many of our market leading teams.

“We continue to attract high quality clients and legal work reflecting confidence in our technical ability and expertise.”

The firm continues to develop its sustainability programme following its latest carbon footprint measurement report and has already taken a number of steps at each of its premises to mitigate its overall environmental impact.

It also works with clients to support their own environmental initiatives, including renewable energy projects and woodland creation.

Gillespie Macandrew has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth.