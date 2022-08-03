Galbraith promoted at Donaldson Group

Timber

Timber firm Donaldson Group has appointed Steve Galbraith as managing director of its merchant retail and distribution subsidiary businesses, MGM Timber and James Donaldson Insulation.

The new roles are in addition to his position as managing director of Nu-Style Products.

Mr Galbraith, pictured, has 23 years experience in merchanting and distribution. He joined the Donaldson Group in 2018 as commercial director of Nu-Style Products, where he was brought on board to support the company’s UK-wide growth trajectory.

He became managing director in April 2019, and has been leading the five-year strategy for the business, which has included a £1 million investment to increase both capacity and the opening of its first branch in England.

Before joining Nu-Style Products, he worked at SIG for 19 years in a number of roles, including internal and external sales, warehouse and stock control, multi-site management and, most recently, for 10 years as branch director of SIG in Aberdeen and Inverness.