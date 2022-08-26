Footsie up despite price cap | Micro Focus deal

Daily Business Live

8.15am: Markets rise despite new cap and Fed meeting

The FTSE 100 was 40 points higher in early trade at 7,519.56 after the UK energy regulator’s announcement today on the energy price cap. The maximum that suppliers can charge to £3,549 a year, an 80% increase on the current price cap of £1,971 for the average dual-fuel tariff.

Investors will also respond later after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole summit.

A number of Fed speakers have said the Central Bank’s plan is to continue tightening monetary policy and not pivot towards worrying more about a recession, causing the dollar to regain some of the ground it lost and a rally in equities to slow.

Mr Powell’s speech will give direction to every financial market in the near term, and set the tone until the Fed’s 20-21 September policy meeting.

Wall Street recovered some ground yesterday. The Nasdaq’s rise of around 1.5% was also helped by a 6% jump in Hong Kong’s tech index overnight, the biggest rise in almost four months.

Fresh stimulus measures from Beijing to help support China’s creaking economy, while not on a game-changing scale, will boost local sentiment, at least temporarily.

8am: Micro Focus

Shares in software company Micro Focus rocketed after it agreed a £5.1bn takeover by Canadian rival OpenText.

The offer is 532p per share, a 98% premium on Micro Focus’s current share price, which has fallen 87% over the past three years.

Micro Focus is one of last remaining London-listed technology groups based in the UK.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Shares in the Berkshire-based company closed down 0.5p at 267p yesterday before the announcement was made.

Micro Focus helps customers to maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, a business it has grown by acquiring legacy technology such as mainframe computer software used by banks, retailers and airlines.

The FTSE 250 group was founded in 1976 and was floated on the stock market in 2005. It has significant operations in the United States and India where the majority of its workforce is based.

OpenText’s move comes just a day after Schneider Electric, of France, said it was considering making a full bid for Aveva, which produces software for huge engineering projects. The French group already has a 59 per cent stake.