Flexitricity and Thrive in battery storage tie-up

Flexible energy specialist Flexitricity, based in Edinburgh, will operate a battery energy storage system with Bristol-based Thrive Renewables.

The lithium-ion BESS site will be monitored from Flexitricity’s 24/7 control room in Edinburgh where it pioneered the demand side response industry in Britain more than 13 years ago

Thrive Renewables has been building and operating renewable energy projects in the UK for 28 years. In that time, it has built or funded the construction of 31 renewable energy projects from wind to hydro.

Thrive has also invested in solar PV, geothermal, ground source heat and in early commercial scale tidal generation capacity.

The renewable energy company further diversified its portfolio when it launched its first battery storage site, a 5MW site located in Wicken, in 2020. The following year, Thrive continued its development in battery storage with the launch of its Feeder Road site a mile from its headquarters.

Andy Lowe, CEO at Flexitricity, said: “Energy storage has a vital role to play in helping the UK transition to net zero and Flexitricity is ideally placed to maximise revenue for asset owners, enabling them to create a solid business case for investment in more green energy projects.

“Therefore, an agreement with Thrive, who are at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, brings great synergies and we are thrilled to have them onboard.”

Monika Paplaczyk, investment director at Thrive Renewables said: “This deal with Flexitricity demonstrates the potential of smaller battery projects to be optimised as part of a larger virtual power plant to provide a significant flexibility resource to the grid. This means ultimately, we can make better use of the abundant renewable resources available to us.”