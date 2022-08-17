FirstGroup pursuer drops interest in takeover

Proposal withdrawn

FirstGroup will retain its independence

The US private equity firm pursuing transport Group FirstGroup has decided not to bid for the Aberdeen-based company.

Ahead of a takeover panel deadline on Thursday to declare its intentions, I Squared Capital Advisors said it did not intend to make a firm offer for Britain’s largest train operator and holder of bus franchises.

On Monday the Miami-based infrastructure investor announced a final proposal of 135p per FirstGroup share, comprising 133.9p plus the 1.1p final dividend being paid on 19 August, together with further contingent value from the First Transit earnout.

FirstGroup’s board concluded that the cash component “significantly undervalues FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects, and the contingent value does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty.”

Yesterday afternoon I Squared issued a statement that it does not intend to make a firm offer.

FirstGroup said it is “a cash generative, well capitalised business with a significantly de-risked balance sheet and strong positions in the UK bus and rail markets”.