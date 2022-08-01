Edinburgh wins power to control short term lets

Residents victory

Edinburgh’s Festival creates a demand for short term lets (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh will get new powers to control the spread of short-term residential lets after the Scottish government approved the city council’s bid to change planning rules.

The new regime will be brought into force next month as the council responds to concerns over the detrimental impact of short term lets on local neighbourhoods, particularly through agencies such as Airbnb.

This means the change of use of an entire dwelling, that is not someone’s principal home, to a short-term let will require planning permission. It does not apply to home sharing.

Council leader Cammy Day said it would allow the council to “better balance the housing supply” while allowing householders to continue renting out rooms.

“This is the news we have been waiting for after years of leading the way in campaigning for change. I am delighted that Ministers have now, finally, answered our calls,” he said.

Cammy Day: now looking to cap numbers

“It paves the way for Edinburgh becoming the first short-term let control area in Scotland. For far too long, too many homes have been lost in our city to the holiday market.

“In fact, around a third of all short term lets in Scotland are here in the Capital, so their associated issues of safety, anti-social behaviour and noise have a detrimental effect on many of our residents.

“We will now progress implementing the changes and the next step should be looking at whether we can apply a cap on numbers, too.”

The control area covers the entire City of Edinburgh Council area. Where a dwellinghouse is in a control area, a change of use to secondary letting will always require planning permission unless the exceptions set out in legislation apply.