Donald replaces Stenson as Ryder Cup captain

2023 Ryder Cup

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Honour: Luke Donald

Luke Donald has been named as Europe’s captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

The 44-year-old Englishman replaces Henrik Stenson who was stripped of the honour after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Stenson held the post for just 127 days before his sacking, with Donald now tasked with wrestling the trophy from the USA’s grasp in Italy after their record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

After Ryder Cup Europe announced the news, Donald took to social media to express his delight, saying on Twitter: “So excited and truly honoured to be named European Ryder Cup Captain.

“I’m really looking forward to the next 14 months and getting my team ready for Rome.”

Donald has played in four Ryder Cups, never tasting defeat, while he has also served twice as vice-captain, in 2018 under Thomas Bjorn and three years later as part of Padraig Harrington’s backroom team.

When asked last week about rumours linking him with the post, the former world No. 1 said that should he be appointed, he “wouldn’t be doing a Henrik” by joining the rebel golf series.

Stenson, who is reported to have received $40 million to sign up for LIV Golf, made a winning debut in New Jersey, pocketing $4m after winning the third event of the tour at the weekend.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital from 29 September – 1 October.