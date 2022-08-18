Digitise or risk failure, warns tech guru

Digital marketing

Promoted content |

Michael Carlin: ‘support for digital skills will be critical’

Businesses in Scotland are being urged to harness the power of digital marketing to navigate inflation challenges or face possible failure as economists warn of a looming economic downturn.

With fresh business support measures unveiled by the UK Government under its Help To Grow Digital scheme – and the extension of the Vodafone business.connected initiative which offers a raft of free online training to businesses – one tech provider claims there has never been a more crucial time for the over 360,000 SMEs in Scotland1 to bolster their digital marketing and rapidly upskill in this area to survive.

According to Michael Carlin, CEO and Founder of Zym, Scottish firms without digital marketing and sales skills will be more exposed to economic perils, however, support programmes from the public and private sector have never been stronger to bolster defences and facilitate growth.

He said: “It’s encouraging to see the number of start-up businesses growing as we emerge from the pandemic. However, support for digital skills will be critical if they are to survive, stay resilient and drive growth.

“With one in five businesses failing in their first year, new start-ups in particular, will need an in-depth understanding of digital skills – whether that’s social media, digital marketing or cybersecurity to make it over the sink-or-swim hurdle.”

A recent survey by Enterprise Nation and Vodafone found businesses believe being digitally savvy is crucial for survival. Four out of 10 small firms have invested in growing their digital capacity to try and mitigate the soaring cost of doing business, with 45% of small and medium-sized firms reporting they increased their digital capability last year, while 68% said they plan to do so over the next 12 months.

According to the survey results, the decision to invest digitally was primarily to drive growth (47%) with others saying it was a consequence of the pandemic (29%) and 16% attributing it to the cost-of-living crisis.

Through Help To Grow Digital, companies will be able to access Zym’s automated digital marketing software, aimed at accelerating sales growth from just £24.50 per month (including the Government-funded 50% subsidy).

Zym has also been confirmed as a new delivery partner for Vodafone’s business.connected newly extended initiative, which provides a range of free online training and mentoring to UK businesses with 0-249 employees.