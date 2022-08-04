BGF invests £2.3m in data firm Optima

Software investment

Alan Crawley: expansion plans

Optima Partners, the Edinburgh-based data science consultancy, has received a £2.3m investment from BGF.

The funding will help the nine-year-old firm scale its software and take its 44-strong payroll to 100.

It has achieved 55% year-on-year growth, delivering £5.75m in full year revenue at the end of June.

Karen Thomas-Bland has been appointed non-executive chairman. Her former roles include partner of strategy and transformation at IBM Global; executive director of strategy & transformation at KPMG; and providing buy side investment assessment for Accenture and EY.

Optima has additional offices in London and Bristol and offers design-led customer and digital transformation services to clients across the customer, carbon and health sectors.

Using machine learning, the company identifies opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of customer engagement, marketing and servicing to maximise client return on investment.