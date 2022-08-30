Charlotte Street Partners relocates as staff grows

Media moves

Charlotte Street Partners, the Edinburgh-based strategic communications agency, is on the move for a second time.

The firm, which was initially headquartered in North Castle Street, will relocate from its prestigious Alva Street address to larger offices in Thistle Street to accommodate expansion of the team.

It has announced several new hires including Rav Singh, who joins the agency as fractional CFO. Previous roles include global CFO at TLC Marketing Worldwide, CEO at SEO and content marketing agency Caliber, finance director at MHP Communications and global COO at Grayling.

Rebecca Northcott, previously a brand manager at Johnston Carmichael, joins the agency as a brand and marketing manager to support the senior management team and business development function.

Anna Dickens, formerly campaigns and influencing consultant for the National Union of Students, joins as a senior client manager.

Fergus McGowan joins as a client manager, from the parliamentary office of Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. He will continue in his role as managing director at Askival Rum, a business he co-founded in 2019.

Malcolm Robertson, co-founder of Charlotte Street Partners (pictured), said: “Recruiting talent in these difficult times is not easy, so we are pleased to have attracted some of the industry’s best up and coming people. We want people who work with us to grow and develop themselves but also to take the opportunity they have here to challenge us, helping us in turn become better employers.”

New role for McKinnon

Stuart McKinnon, who has held a variety of roles at the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland, latterly head of communications and public affairs, has joined the Dunfermline-based wellbeing group Carnegie UK, as head of comms.