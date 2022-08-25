Celtic to face Real Madrid, Rangers draw Liverpool

Champions League draw

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Rangers will take on Liverpool

Celtic will take on holders Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League while Rangers face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Scottish champions were also grouped with Germans RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine, who will play their matches in Warsaw in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Rangers booked their place in the group stages of the tournament for the first time in 12 years with a play-off victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will now pit his wits against another Dutch opponent in the shape of Eredivisie champions Ajax, while Italians Napoli are the other team in Group A.

It is the first time in 15 years two Scottish teams have reached the group stage of Europe’s top club competition.

The first round of matches take place next month on 6/7 September.

More to follow…