Cash injection for food oils pioneer MiAlgae

MiAlgae, an Edinburgh-based firm developing sustainable food oils, has secured further investment of £2.3m.

This will support its growth plans which include the completion of a commercial demonstrator facility near Stirling.

Established in 2016, MiAlgae has created a solution to producing a sustainable source of Omega-3 for animal and human consumption – something which is currently produced by extracting the oil from billions of wild caught fish.

The Conduit Impact Fund managed by Ascension led the round, investing £900,000, with new investor SIS Ventures putting forward £350,000.

Having already previously invested, Equity Gap, Old College Capital and Scottish Enterprise all committed to additional funding, totalling over £1m. The investment builds on the £850k of grant funding recently secured from Zero Waste Scotland and Scottish Enterprise.

Initially the company is focused on the pet food sector with an eye on expansion into the aquaculture sector in the near future. Aquaculture is the largest consumer of fish oil produced globally which is used in fish feed.

The investment will also help grow the team at MiAlgae and increase its expertise. Ten posts, including a Head of Engineering and Commercial Director, will be created.

Douglas Martin, managing director, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to know that our investors see value in the biotechnology platform we’ve developed to tackle the production of omega-3 oils in a commercially viable way.

“Our process is championing the circular economy and the investment we have secured will be transformational in helping MiAlgae scale quickly both locally and abroad.

“Our commercial demonstrator plant, due to be completed early in 2023, will help us improve food security globally, while our research department continues to drive the development of exciting, commercially viable biotech innovations.”