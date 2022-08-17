Call to cap rates and invest as inflation hits 10.1%

Cost of living

The cost of living is rising ahead of forecast

Business leaders called for investment to energy to ease global price shocks and cap business rates as inflation hit 10.1% in the year to July.

This was up from 9.4% in June and well above analysts’ predictions of 9.8%. It is the highest rate since 1982.

Higher food and transport costs are the key factors. Food inflation is running at 12.6%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Separate data from the Scottish Retail Consortium showed that Scottish retail sales flatlined in August as a modest rise in the value of sales was wiped out by the impact of record rising inflation.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is now very real for both households and businesses, so there needs to be a concrete way forward to support vulnerable groups with higher energy bills.

“But we also need to think about the longer term: incentivising investment in the energy transition is key to reducing our exposure to global price shocks, and bolstering the UK’s energy security.

“Taking overdue actions to shore up potential growth – for example, adding immediate flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy for one year – will also build resilience to price pressures over the long term.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “With inflation showing little sign of slowing, retailers could face a 10% hike in their business rates bill in the coming year.

“This would impose a cost-nightmare of hundreds of millions of pounds on retailers who are already struggling with razor-thin margins. The next Prime Minister must act, freezing the multiplier to avoid placing a further burden on retailers, and the customers they serve.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing.

“Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37 billion support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months.

“Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.”

… more follows