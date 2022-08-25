Business tells Holyrood ministers to take action

Intervention call

Liz Cameron wants Nicola Sturgeon to take direct action

A business group has demanded the Scottish government takes a more pro-active approach to easing the cost crisis which threatens the viability of hundreds of companies.

Critics say Holyrood ministers have been too keen to call meetings of energy companies and pass responsibility on to Westminster rather than take direct action itself.

Earlier this week the First Minister called a summit of energy providers, but the only financial support that has emerged was £1.2 million, announced yesterday, that will be distributed to help agencies, including Advice Direct Scotland, Home Energy Scotland and Citizen’s Advice Scotland.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce says Holyrood must use the powers it has, including pausing “burdensome regulations” – including proposed new taxes.

It wants direct financial support similar to the package provided during the Covid pandemic and a halt to changes to the rates appeals system, the new workplace levy and tourism tax.

The Chambers group says Scottish ministers should instigate a business rates revaluation and impose a moratorium on all policies that add to business costs for the rest of the parliament.

The Scottish Chambers reiterated demands made by the British Chambers of Commerce earlier this week calling on the UK government to cut VAT to 5%, introduce a price cap for SMEs, reverse the rise in national insurance contributions and review the the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) to help fill vacancies.

Scottish Chambers CEO Liz Cameron said: “Since the start of 2021, businesses could see this crisis coming and have been consistently telling us that they are facing unsustainable rises in costs. The impact of these challenges on businesses, consumers and our communities must be tackled with immediate action.

“The scale of the crisis has reached a tipping point and with so many on the brink, we simply cannot afford any more inaction.

“From the UK Government, businesses need to receive emergency support for spiralling costs through grant funding, energy price caps and a reduction in VAT on energy bills. Urgent reform of the Shortage Occupation List is needed immediately to address labour market supply and skills shortages.

“The Scottish Government must also take action within its powers to alleviate the cost burden on businesses and households, including pausing burdensome regulations and providing direct financial support.”