Boost for business as Scottish Open stays at Renaissance Club

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

In a major boost to business in East Lothian, the DP World Tour has confirmed that the Scottish Open will continue to be staged at The Renaissance Club until at least 2026.

The links course, which is adjacent to Muirfield and owned by a consortium led by US tycoon Jerry Sarvadi, has hosted the national open for the past four years and will now welcome the world’s top golfers for another four editions.

Around 70,000 fans flocked to this year’s event ­- the first Scottish Open to be co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour – which was won by American Xander Schauffele.

The tournament injected hundreds of thousands of pounds into the local economy and news of the extension will come as a welcome boost to businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour chief executive, said: “The Renaissance Club has proved to be a wonderful home for Scotland’s national open over the past four years, and we are delighted to extend our stay in East Lothian through to 2026.

“Jerry Sarvadi and his team are dedicated to providing a world-class experience across the site, and it was against this backdrop that our Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour came to life, with a hugely successful first co-sanctioned event, and with new title sponsor Genesis on board.

“We look forward to further celebrating our relationships with these valued partners in the coming years.”

Sarvadi said: “The Renaissance Club is extremely pleased to confirm our partnership with Genesis, the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, to host the Genesis Scottish Open for the next four years.

“As we continue these relationships, The Renaissance Club, along with our architect, Tom Doak and our player consultant Padraig Harrington, will strive to improve our golf course and our facilities to better the event experience for all participants, our members and their guests and general public spectators.”

Next year’s tournament will be played from 13-16 July.