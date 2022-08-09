BBC drops football results | latest media moves

Tradition axed

Reader: James Alexander Gordon

A tradition of football match days – the classified results on radio at 5pm on Saturdays – has been axed without warning, prompting an outcry from fans.

The English and Scottish results have been read out on BBC radio since the early 1950s, first on the Light Programme, then on Radio Two and since 1994 on Radio 5 Live, but the slot has been dropped without warning.

Only three regular readers have read the results – John Webster until 1974, James Alexander Gordon from 1974 until 2013, and Charlotte Green until the end of the last season.

The BBC said Sports Report had been made into a shorter programme because the broadcaster now had the live radio rights to the Premier League match kicking off at 5.30pm. It said the full Premier League, EFL and Scottish league results were still read out on TV on Final Score at 5pm on BBC1 and were available on its website

Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters’ Association, said: “The classified football results on the radio have been one of the great traditions of British football. I think it is deeply regrettable that the BBC has done this and I hope they will think again.”

The former sports minister Tracey Crouch and the Labour MP Clive Efford, a member of the media and sport select committee, have also expressed their disappointment.

Gordon, known for his Scots brogue and enunciation, pioneered the much-mimicked technique of raising his tone for the winning side’s score, and dropping it in sympathy for the loser’s. He was always greeted by his friend, the comedian Eric Morecambe, with the fabled tongue twister ‘East Fife 4 Forfar 5’, though it never happened.

In April 1964 an encounter between them finished tantalisingly near, but the wrong way round – Forfar 5 East Fife 4.

In October 2011 fans across the country raised their hopes during a clash which finished, disappointingly, East Fife 4 Forfar 3.

Media moves

James Matthews, Scotland bureau chief for Sky News for almost 27 years, is understood to be heading across the Atlantic to take up the role of Washington correspondent.

Shaun Milne, who has held a number of roles in the Scottish media, has taken over as communications manager at the Scottish Green Party.

His portfolio includes STV, Daily Record, The Scotsman, The Herald and Deadline News.