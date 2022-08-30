ATS lays foundation for growth with £500k expansion

New division

Rosyth-based specialist flooring contractor Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) is primed for significant growth after investing £500,000 in a new division of the business.

The expansion at the firm’s base will see the delivery of ENERGYSCREED, a new energy-conscious fire-resistant insulation solution created by the Fife company.

Utilising patent-pending technology to provide a single-source pumpable solution for domestic, commercial and industrial applications, it is topped with the latest in screeding advances and can be designed and specified to customers’ requirements.

Using traditional and self-levelling systems the screed topping can be laid to the tightest tolerances or performance requirements, while at the same time minimising the impact on the environment.

The move comes as the Fife firm focuses on its commitment to building green and meeting updated building regulations under the Future Homes Standard 2025.

A sizeable chunk of the the firm’s largest-ever investment is going towards the purchase of a German-manufactured Putzmeister Transmix. The huge vehicle, which can hold up to 66 tonnes, is effectively a mixing plant on wheels and is being custom-built to accommodate the unique qualities of ENERGYSCREED including a humidity sensor to calculate how much water the sand is holding.

The truck weighs everything in 300kg batches, produces minimal waste and means a significant reduction in site deliveries. It will be the only one in Scotland when it arrives before the end of the year and thanks to ATS’ ongoing partnership with underfloor heating specialists Giacomini UK Ltd, it will allow ATS to deliver an energ- efficient floor zone solution.

Managing director Jason Lister oversaw the first large pour of TLA in Scotland after being commissioned by Morris and Spottiswood for the landmark project at the £20m BMI hospital at Braehead last year.

He is confident the investment will now help take the business to the next level.

“It’s the biggest investment we have made in the business and it will position us for strong growth going forward,” he said.

“We’re trying to give people the highest quality product that we can at the most appropriate stable price point.

“Ahead of regulations changing in 2025, I have been looking for a solution for house builders and I’m confident this is going to be a gamechanger not only for them but for the entire industry.

“It will significantly reduce the environmental impact of installing products into buildings which is vital. From an ATS perspective, it is going to transform how we work, from taking on large scale projects to handling two or three smaller ones in a day without the need to rely on other services.”

ATS was formed eight years ago and clients include Sharkey at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Ancorite at the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh and Robertson’s Moda, a major housing project in the capital’s Fountainbridge area.

