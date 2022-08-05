AMTE Power in next-gen EV deal with Cosworth

MoU signed

Cosworth is working on new power sources

AMTE Power, the Scottish manufacturer of battery cells for specialist markets, has signed a deal with automotive engineering company Cosworth to support the development of next-generation electric vehicles.

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding paves the way for the Thurso-based company to supply its Ultra High Power cells for use in Cosworth’s advanced propulsion technologies.

A partner to major brand builders, Cosworth designs innovative battery and electric vehicle solutions to power the high-performance automotive, aerospace and marine sectors.

Following its recent acquisition of electrification specialist Delta, the company has accelerated its development of battery systems to complement its market-leading electrified powertrains and engines.

AMTE Power’s cell technology will be used in Cosworth’s technologies which are developed at the engineering company’s state-of-the-art facilities.

AMTE Power announced last week that its first Megafactory will be built in Dundee which will enable it to produce its cells in the UK at industrial scale and get its high value products to market quickly and efficiently.

Kevin Brundish, CEO said: “There is an increasing need for advanced, next-generation battery cells for use within technologies to power the net-zero transition.

Kevin Brundish: collaboration

“This collaboration with Cosworth is the start of a partnership which will see our market-leading UHP cell used to power electric vehicles across high-performance automotive, aerospace and marine markets. It’s another key step in our journey as we scale up production and move towards commercialisation.”

Hal Reisiger, CEO of Cosworth, commented: “At Cosworth, we are committed to playing a leading role in the development of future technology in the high-performance automotive space.

“We have built up an enviable wealth of cross-sector experience that allows us to deliver and integrate cutting edge solutions into even the most niche customer programs.

“Through our battery offering, we can deliver and integrate high-power systems from flexible, scalable modules at low volumes. The new co-operation with AMTE Power will further strengthen our existing capabilities in this important area.”