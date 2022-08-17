Accountant sought to take failed firm’s clients

Liquidation

Stuart Robb: appeal

Accountancy and taxation firm Andrew Wilkie has appointed liquidators who are looking to hand over its clients to another practice.

Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot, partners with FRP Advisory, joint interim liquidators, want to hear from any former clients who have outstanding matters to get in touch.

They will also be seeking to sell the company’s former premises in Church Street, Uddingston near Glasgow.

Stuart Robb, joint interim liquidator commented: “Following the recent cessation of trade, the director of Andrew Wilkie (Accountants) Limited appointed liquidators to formally wind up the company’s affairs.

“We will be working closely with the company’s former clients to ensure an orderly handover of any incomplete matters to an alternative practice of the client’s choosing. We therefore ask any former clients who have outstanding matters or funds held by the company to contact FRP as soon as they can.

“There are no redundancies as the two remaining staff members secured alternative employment prior to our appointment.”

Worksmart liquidator appointed

Wylie & Bisset, accountants and business advisors, has been appointed as liquidator of fit-out company Worksmart Contracts which collapsed in June.

Based in Kilmarnock with a 24-strong workforce, Worksmart’s clients operated across a wide range of industrial sectors, including the Scottish Government.

Worksmart’s directors reached the view that the business could not continue to trade due to a number of factors, includiing rising costs, Brexit and the pandemic that meant the business was no longer financially sustainable.