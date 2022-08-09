Abrdn swings to loss and sees slower growth

Market hit

Swinging to a loss: Abrdn’s growth has slowed

Asset manager Abrdn slumped to a £320 million half-year loss before tax as it took a hit from falling stock markets.

The Edinburgh-based company, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, said the loss compared to a profit of £113m in the same period last year. It said its growth plans will take longer than expected.

Fee based revenue came in 8% lower at £696m and adjusted operating profit 28% lower at £115m, driven by market movements.

Shares in the company were trading 6.45p (3.73%) lower at about 167p in the first hour.

“Current market uncertainty means our ambitions for revenue growth and improved cost/income ratio are likely to take longer than originally expected.” said the company.

The company posted total net outflows of £35.9bn (H1 2021: £5.6bn) largely reflecting the final £24.4bn tranche of Lloyds Banking Group’s controversial withdrawal soon after Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management announced their merger in 2017.