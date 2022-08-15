Update:

15% inflation warning as rate rise due

| August 4, 2022
The Bank of England will announce its decision today (pic: Terry Murden)

Bank of England policymakers are expected to hike interest rates today amid warnings that inflation could hit 15% early next year.

An increase of between 0.25 and 0.5 basis points has been priced in by market analysts after the Bank said it would act forcefully to tackle the rising cost of living.

Interest rates currently stand at 1.25% and an increase to 1.75% would be the highest level since December 2008.

Analysts are divided over the short term direction of interest rates. Capital Economics thinks the Bank will ultimately have to lift rates to 3%, while Pantheon Macroeconomics says they are likely to peak at 1.75%.

The Resolution Foundation said the Bank’s inflation forecasts will likely be revised upwards in the light of new projections on the price of wholesale gas. It had previously steered analysts towards inflation above 11% in October, but 12% is now looking more likely.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, has made it clear that while a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates is “not locked in”, it will be “among the choices on the table” when the monetary policy committee makes its decision today.

Since December, the bank has raised interest rates in 0.25-percentage-point increments, but a higher rise would come as no surprise.

MPC members are now caught between controlling inflation and tipping the economy into recession.

The energy price cap is now expected to hit £3,358 in October and rise again to £3,615 in January.

