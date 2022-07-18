Zahawi to focus on the ‘power of enterprise’

Mansion House speech

Nadhim Zahawi: ‘steadying the ship’

Nadhim Zahawi will use his first speech as Chancellor to focus on controlling inflation, building sound finances, and the ‘power of enterprise’.

He will hope that his vision for the economy will help him remain in the role, having publicly backed Rishi Sunak, the current front runner in the race to be Tory leader and Prime Minister.

He will use the traditional Mansion House speech on Tuesday, to set out his credentials to an audience of key business figures but also to impress the winner in the leadership battle.

Mr Zahawi is expected to call for the repeal of “hundreds of pieces of retained EU law” that will be replaced with a “coherent and agile approach to financial regulation that is right for us.”