Zahawi appointed Chancellor to steady market

CABINET CRISIS

New Chancellor: Nadhim Zahawi

Boris Johnson tonight appointed Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor to fill the void left by Rishi Sunak’s resignation in a move to bring stability to the markets and the economy.

Downing Street chief of staff Stephen Barclay replaces Savid Javid as Health Secretary after he was the first to quit the Cabinet in a night of drama in Westminster.

Mr Johnson will hope that moving quickly to fill two key Cabinet posts will steady nerves on the markets. It was also taken as a clear signal that he will not be resigning.

The pound hit a fresh two-year low as the pair resigned over their lack of faith in the Prime Minister’s leadership. The currency was down 1.5% against the dollar, sinking to $1.1923.

The new chancellor will have to contend with a number of severe challenges. Inflation is running at a 40-year high, the cost of borrowing is likely to rise further and the economy is poised to enter recession.

The Bank of England had earlier warned that the outlook had “deteriorated materially” sending a shiver through London’s stock market. The FTSE 100 plummeted by 207 points. That was before the resignations from Cabinet.

More senior MPs resigned tonight.

Conservative Party vice-chair Bim Afolami tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister live on TalkTV’s The News Desk.

Red Wall Tory Jonathan Gullis has left his role as parliamentary private secretary to the Northern Ireland Secretary, saying the Conservative Party has been “more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country”.

Saqib Bhatti has quit as a PPS in the Department of Health and Social Care, following his boss out of office.

Mr Johnson’s trade envoy to Morocco Andrew Murrison has also resigned.

In a cordial letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Johnson thanked him for his role in tackling the Covid challenge and said he would miss working with him.

… more follows