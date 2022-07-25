Update:

Warehousing

XPO plans £40m logistics hub in Motherwell

| July 25, 2022
XPO

Hub will provide warehousing space

XPO Logistics is hoping to build a £40 million warehousing hub in Motherwell providing 300,000 sq ft of keenly required space.

The proposed facility is on a site bounded by Edinburgh Road and Legbrannock Road, Newarthill and aims to meet increasing e-commerce demands. The market says there is an acute shortage of warehouse space of more than 100,000 sq ft in the area.

Only around a third of the development site will be occupied by the warehousing facilities and associated built infrastructure, with the remaining portion reserved for biodiversity enhancement measures and improved public access. 

It is expected to create 473 jobs, mainly during the construction phase. Plans have been submitted to the local council.

News, Logistics, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Carillion sign

KPMG to pay £18.4m for misleading regulator

Big four accountancy firm KPMG has been hit with a £14.4 million fine, plus £3.95mRead More

Car-manufacturing-SMMT

Investment plans ‘need backing of new PM’

Investment intentions have improved as manufacturers put plans in place to see them through anRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.