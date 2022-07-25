XPO plans £40m logistics hub in Motherwell

Warehousing

Proposed warehousing

XPO Logistics is hoping to build a £40 million warehousing hub in Motherwell providing 300,000 sq ft of keenly required space.

The proposed facility is on a site bounded by Edinburgh Road and Legbrannock Road, Newarthill and aims to meet increasing e-commerce demands. The market says there is an acute shortage of warehouse space of more than 100,000 sq ft in the area.

Only around a third of the development site will be occupied by the warehousing facilities and associated built infrastructure, with the remaining portion reserved for biodiversity enhancement measures and improved public access.

It is expected to create 473 jobs, mainly during the construction phase. Plans have been submitted to the local council.