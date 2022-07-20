Video tech firm Ajenta calls in liquidator

Jobs axed

John Wilson: regrets

Video technology firm Ajenta has appointed liquidators after suffering cash flow difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

The Edinburgh-based business was unable to continue despite experiencing its strongest ever trading in recent months.

Ajenta acquired the Vscene platform in 2018 from educational charity JISC. Since then, its developers and engineers have further tailored the service to provide market-leading secure video collaboration for over 10,000 customers in education, research and public sectors worldwide.

Eight staff have been made redundant and a small team has been retained to continue to provide the Vscene service to the existing customers while the liquidator Henderson Loggie explores prospects for a sale of the business and assets.

Ajent founder and director John Wilson said: “Like many businesses we experienced a damaging drop off in trading activity during the pandemic which has resulted in a mounting cashflow deficit.

“Vscene provides immersive virtual classroom technology that provides flexible and equitable access for remote students into physical classrooms. We are now seeing sharply increasing demand for our services as educational institutions continue to develop hybrid models for teaching and learning.