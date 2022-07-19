UK seen avoiding recession despite fall in growth

Downward revision

Slower growth is expected

Britain should avoid a recession as long as there are no further energy shocks or sharp increases in interest rates, according to a key forecasting group.

The EY Item Club provides a glimmer of optimism despite downgrading the UK’s growth prospects. Its summer forecast expects GDP to grow by 3.7% this year, down from the 4.1% predicted in the spring.

It believes growth will fall to 1% in 2023, a downgrade from 1.9%, before expanding by 2.4% in 2024 as inflation falls.

Its downwards revisions are prompted by the continued squeeze on households’ real incomes from higher inflation, ongoing supply chain disruption, borrowers facing the consequences of a series of interest rate rises and the rise in asset prices during the pandemic now subsiding.

Hywel Ball, EY UK chair, says: “The outlook for the UK economy has become substantially gloomier than it was in the spring, but – while there are significant risks – the forecast suggests there should still be enough supports to help the economy eke out growth over the rest of the year and avoid a recession.”

The summer Forecast says that business investment is unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic levels on a sustained basis until 2025.

ITEM Club says inflation is now likely to peak at 11% in the autumn and average 8.7% over the course of 2022.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, says: “Although households are experiencing a significant squeeze, there are factors helping to relieve some of the pressure.

“Job security provided by unemployment being at a near-50-year low and a candidate-friendly jobs market should give consumers more confidence in saving less and borrowing more.