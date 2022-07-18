Truss gains on Mordaunt as Tugenhadt departs

Tory leadership

Liz Truss (left) has closed the gap on Penny Mordaunt

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gained ground on Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt tonight as backbencher Tom Tugendhat became the latest candidate to be eliminated.

Ms Truss appeared to pick up votes from supporters of Attorney General Suella Braverman who fell by the wayside earlier in the contest.

However, while Ms Truss’s support is up from 64 to 71, she remains some way short of Ms Mordaunt who dropped a vote to 82 but still holds on to second place behind Rishi Sunak who saw his grip on the lead leap from 101 to 115.

Kemi Badenoch is still in the hunt after gaining nine endorsements to take her tally to 58.

Mr Tugendhat was been knocked in today’s voting out after coming bottom with 30.

There will be a fourth round of voting on Tuesday and Mr Sunak’s supporters were confident that he now has momentum behind his campaign.