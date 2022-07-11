Train drivers accept revised ScotRail pay offer

Dispute settled

Train drivers voted for the new deal

Train drivers have voted to accept the improved pay offer made by ScotRail, bringing an end to turmoil across the network.

The 5% increase in basic pay and revenue sharing premium was accepted by members of the Aslef trade union which had recommended the offer.

ScotRail said it will now engage with the union on the work needed to resume the full timetable as soon as possible.

It said it is a complex process and is dependent on drivers returning to work rest days and overtime. ScotRail said its teams are working to restore the full timetable as soon as possible.

However, Aslef members in England have voted to strike after failing to agree terms with eight operators, including those serving Scotland, such as LNER and TransPennine. Dates of the proposed strike action have not yet been announced.

Commenting of Aslef members accepting the ScotRail offer, David Simpson, the operator’s service delivery director, said: “All parties involved have worked hard to find an agreement that recognises the hard work of staff and the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.

“ScotRail, our staff, and our customers want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country. This deal is a significant step towards delivering that.”

The main features of the ScotRail offer are as follows:

A 5% increase in basic pay. This is broken down as a 2.2% increase to recognise the cost-of-living challenges (funded by Transport Scotland), and a further 2.8% increase (to be funded by ScotRail), which recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements.

An excess revenue share premium, which rewards all colleagues where ScotRail exceeds revenue budget targets.

This scheme will also be backdated to 1 April which means staff would already have earned two periods of revenue share as we exceeded targets for those periods – this is £390 (less tax and NI contributions). If this paid out in full, it would be worth an additional £2,535 for every member of staff.

A five-year commitment to a no-compulsory redundancy agreement.

A commitment to bring Sundays into the working week within a five-year period with full implementation by the 2027 December timetable. This would require review of terms and conditions with trade union colleagues.

An improvement in maternity and adoption leave payments comprising 13 weeks standard pay, then 13 weeks at 50% standard pay, then 13 weeks at statutory maternity pay.

Sunday working allowance (SWA) increased by 10%.

An increase in rest-day working payments to £400, with the agreement extended to March 2023 to support the driver training programme.

An uplift of £500 to driver instructor allowance.